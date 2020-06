Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

ENJOY YOUR RESORT VACATION HOME ALL YEAR LONG!!! Back to lake Tawakoni with many acres (Sabine River Authority) of trees and trails to explore leading to the lake with fishing, boating, swimming and camping!!! Lovely and modern, fully updated open floor with 3 bedrooms and two full bath; Kick back on the patio and enjoy the amazing view and serene beauty; New laminate floor, carpet, tiles, light fixtures, SS appliances, HVAC, fresh paint and much more..; Ready to move in?