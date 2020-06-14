Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:19 PM

128 Apartments for rent in Wells Branch, TX with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 06:05pm
14 Units Available
Milan
1720 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1251 sqft
Close to Capital Memorial Park. Luxury apartments with fenced-in backyards in a community with a swimming pool, fitness center, dog park and sports courts. Business center and coffee bar on site. Property offers garage parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Cottages at Wells Branch
14300 Tandem Blvd, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1062 sqft
Located in a five-mile radius of some of the greatest attractions in the city, including shopping, school and dining locations. Includes a series of one- and two-bedrooms complete with granite countertops and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
The Arbors of Wells Branch Apartments
1831 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$928
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
968 sqft
Quiet apartment homes in the heart of Austin's hottest shopping, dining and entertainment area. You'll love the 24-hour gym, tranquil pool and courtyard. Recently renovated and pet-friendly with hardwood floors and ample storage.
Results within 1 mile of Wells Branch
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lamplight Village
47 Units Available
Lenox Ridge
3001 Scofield Ridge Parkway, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Villas Tech Ridge
13838 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1336 sqft
Conveniently located close to downtown Austin. Luxury apartments featuring wood flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness room and residents' lounge.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
45 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
214 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
56 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$964
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Hunt Club Austin
3101 Shoreline Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$991
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
948 sqft
Situated along Shoreline Drive and close to local shops and leisure amenities. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community amenities include a pool, racquetball court and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Parmer Center
10 Units Available
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1045 sqft
The Bridge at Center Ridge is located at 701 Center Ridge Drive, Austin, TX and is managed by Apartment Management Professionals, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch Phase II
16101 White River Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1376 sqft
Riverhorse Ranch is the definition of true resort living. Imagine a community that adapts to your lifestyle, whether it is active or relaxed, by providing world-class amenities and impeccable customer service.
Last updated June 14 at 07:00pm
11 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Last updated March 23 at 07:52pm
Scofield Farms
Contact for Availability
Ten Oaks
12612 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,182
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1396 sqft
Our office is currently closed for touring, but we are still able to provide virtual tours and property information. Call Now for Details! The luxury apartment home of your dreams is at Ten Oaks.
Last updated April 15 at 12:35am
7 Units Available
Broadstone Travesia
3701 Quick Hill Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,023
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1365 sqft
Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-35, I-45, and Mopac. Luxurious units include laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Community offers 24-hour gym, fire pit, garage, and pool.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
14605 Montoro Dr
14605 Montoro Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Modern one-story house for rent (3BR, 2BA) - Property Id: 292866 Modern, well-maintained and well-located one-story house in Wells Branch area, perfect for family: - 3 beds, 2 baths - Wood floor, renovated interior - Beautiful deck and backyard for

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Lamplight Village
1 Unit Available
13209 Bourbon Street
13209 Bourbon Street, Austin, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1309 sqft
13209 Bourbon Street Available 07/02/20 Well Maintained One Story Home in Great Neighborhood - Well maintained one-story home. Living room features vaulted ceiling, built-ins, fireplace and wood floors. French doors open to covered patio.

Last updated June 14 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
3501 SHORELINE DR
3501 Shoreline Drive, Travis County, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near the center of the dynamic Wells Branch neighborhood of Austin, Texas.

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
15716 Opal Fire Drive
15716 Opal Fire Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1768 sqft
This wonderfully maintained home is situated minutes away from 35, MoPac, 45, 130, The Domain, Downtown Austin, and major employers.
Results within 5 miles of Wells Branch
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
North Burnet
56 Units Available
Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,263
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,398
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,962
1124 sqft
Luxury units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to gym, pool and dog-grooming area. Fantastic location in the heart of Austin, close to the Mopac Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
24 Units Available
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
652 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
981 sqft
This 53-acre community is minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment North Hills Town Center. It has two swimming pools and a fitness center. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature fireplaces and private balconies and patios.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Angus Valley
95 Units Available
Riata
12300 Riata Trace Pkwy, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1160 sqft
Comfortable, southern living with the luxury of modern convenience. Tranquil lakeside homes are recently renovated and feature hardwood floors, granite counters and luxury finishes. Endless amenities: yoga room, hot tub, pool, 24-hour gym and more.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wells Branch, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wells Branch renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

