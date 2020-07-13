23 Apartments for rent in Waxahachie, TX with parking

Welcome to Waxahachie, a city that has faced drought and tornadoes, managed to keep from melting in the sweltering Texas heat, and all the while has had something about it that keeps people moving here, such as yourself, right now, at this very moment. So, keep on reading as we attempt to describe the draw of this place and guide you through the Waxachian renter's life.

If you're looking for the last of the cowboys, then Waxahachie would be a great place to start. This Texas town was grown from self-sufficient, independent, rough-country townsfolk who make Chuck Norris look about as tough as a teddy bear. Even today, modern apartment-dwellers can look out their windows and see that their little city center is surrounded by miles of Texas ranchland. Around here, an "apartment with a view" isn't just some pretty scenery, it's a classic ride-into-the-sunset western movie backdrop. Of course, there's more to do than look out your window and pretend you're watching a cowboy movie. The whole downtown area is a beacon of quaint beauty, with old Victorian Architecture and Gingerbread Homes, as well as the most stunning courthouse in the state. Historic Downtown Square is where you can find some great local events, such as the Texas Crawfish Party and Music Jam. Or, you can check out old Scarborough Faire just southwest of town for some Renaissance fair fun.

Rental rates range from $500 a month to over $1,600 a month. Inexpensive apartment rentals can be found throughout the city. In fact, it's pretty hard to spend more than a grand on any size apartment. Rental homes, however, typically cost more than $1,500 a month, with a few more upscale houses, historic houses, and grand-scale suburban homes renting for as much as $2,300. Many property rentals are housed in mid-century architecture, from classic Victorian houses in the downtown area to old ranch homes near the more rural city limits. So, whether you want to live in a walkable Main Street neighborhood or a rural area where your next-door neighbor is miles away, there is a property rental for you (though, those rural rentals can be hard to come by).

One of the perks to apartment-dwelling in Waxahachie is convenient amenities. The typical apartment building comes with a business center, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, pool, BBQ pits, and laundry facilities. There are also apartment rentals in particularly dog-friendly communities, complete with a gated walking trail.

Speaking of pet friendly apartments, Waxahachie is full of apartments and rental homes that accept both cats and dogs. However, the pet policies for rental homes vary greatly, and most apartment complexes require a pet deposit around $300 - $400, a pet fee around $200 - $300, as well as a $5 pet rent just to top it all off.

That's about all there is to tell you about Waxahachie for now. The other stuff, well, it's best to learn that the hard way, the Waxahachian way. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal