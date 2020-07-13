Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Waxahachie, TX with parking

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:07am
11 Units Available
Oxford at Crossroads Centre
411 Alliance Boulevard, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, upscale community with resort-like features. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and a large pool with a sundeck. Luxury amenities include modern fixtures, spacious floor plans and a balcony on each home.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
2 Units Available
Blue Lake Villas II
157 Lake Side Drive, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
108 Units Available
Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails
168 Verbena Drive, Waxahachie, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,159
1788 sqft
You deserve something special. At The Townhomes at Bluebonnet Trails, your home is that something special.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
8 Units Available
Park Place Apartments
240 Park Place Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1115 sqft
When you live at Park Place, you enjoy upscale apartment homes showcasing contemporary design features and expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Hunter's Cove
1250 W Highway 287 Byp, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,053
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern living in the heart of Waxahachie, Texas...Welcome to Hunter's Cove Apartment Homes where you can enjoy a sophisticated residential community with all the perks of city living.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
The Mark on Solon
630 Solon Rd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,191
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
978 sqft
The Mark On Solon offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and an abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
$
27 Units Available
The Mark on Conquest
2050 Conquest Blvd, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,181
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
985 sqft
The Mark on Conquest offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
1 Unit Available
Blue Lake Villas
155 Lakeside Dr, Waxahachie, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Expand your lifestyle at Blue Lake Villas! Our exceptional one, two and three bedroom apartments are contemporary in design are combined with a long list of attractive features allowing you to experience the ultimate in apartment living.
1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
132 Chambers Creek Circle
132 Chambers Creek Circle, Maypearl, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Supper Cute House! Designed well with a split bedroom arrangement. Over a half acre with a open feel but still close to shopping.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
365 Windmill Court
365 Windmill Court, Ellis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2051 sqft
Great 4 bed 2 bath house, 2 car garage. Granite kitchen, appliances, luxury plank flooring, spacious home with open layout, large backyard with patio and on a lot that is over 1 acre.Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
14 Units Available
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,362
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual touring and by appointment, self-guided touring is available. Contact us today! Experience a new standard of living at Midtown Cedar Hill Apartments. Our beautiful community is located in the heart of Cedar Hill, Texas.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:36am
7 Units Available
DeSoto Town Center
207 E. Pleasant Run Road, DeSoto, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,085
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1002 sqft
Access to pools, cybercafe, and office tools. These modern apartments are located by beautiful hiking/biking trails like the Roy Orr Trail. Many gathering areas and a social calendar with activities for all residents.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
34 Units Available
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,204
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1406 sqft
NOW OPEN! The Jane at Preston Trails is a brand new apartment community offering one, two, and three-bedroom open-concept residences in Cedar Hill, TX.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
8 Units Available
Magnolia View
721 E Ridge Dr, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,108
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located between Route 67 and Route 287. Stylish apartments with quality kitchen appliances, furniture and hardwood flooring. Community has a tennis court, a clubhouse and a pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
5 Units Available
Las Casitas Apartments
1369 N Hampton Rd, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. On-site dog park, courtyard and pool. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour maintenance and lots of parking available.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
3 Units Available
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. On-site laundry facilities provided. Recreational amenities include a pool and playground. Near shopping at Cedar Hill Village and the Plaza at Cedar Hill.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
8 Units Available
The Spyglass of Ennis
1803 West Ennis Avenue, Ennis, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1058 sqft
Welcome to Spyglass of Ennis! Spyglass of Ennis was designed for people who like the finer things in life. The breathtaking homes at Spyglass are more than meets the eye.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Desoto Ranch
801 South Polk, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The search is over... come home to the DeSoto Ranch Apartment Homes. Because your needs are so important, each of our services have been thoughtfully chosen to create a tranquil living experience.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Bellwether Ridge
841 South Polk Street, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1167 sqft
Come home to Bellwether Ridge Apartments in Desoto, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
2 Units Available
Huntington Ridge
821 S Polk St, DeSoto, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huntington Ridge is located at 821 S Polk St DeSoto, TX and is managed by CLEAR Property Management , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd, Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to J Elmer Weaver Freeway. Apartments feature large pantries and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a fitness center, playground, sand volleyball court and two swimming pools. Residents enjoy access to a complimentary reserved carport.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
22 Units Available
The Mark at Midlothian
999 Walter Stephenson Road, Midlothian, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1049 sqft
The Mark at Midlothian offers luxury apartment homes in a new upscale apartment community. Where luxe meets comfort, these spacious floorplans incorporate sleek design, modern fixtures, and abundance of light.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr., Cedar Hill, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1144 sqft
Nestled within the serene foliage and rolling hills of Cedar Hill, and conveniently located near Dallas and Fort Worth, Legacy of Cedar Hill offers the best of both worlds, by combining the best of city residential private apartment living within
City Guide for Waxahachie, TX

Welcome to Waxahachie, a city that has faced drought and tornadoes, managed to keep from melting in the sweltering Texas heat, and all the while has had something about it that keeps people moving here, such as yourself, right now, at this very moment. So, keep on reading as we attempt to describe the draw of this place and guide you through the Waxachian renter's life.

Rental rates range from $500 a month to over $1,600 a month. Inexpensive apartment rentals can be found throughout the city. In fact, it's pretty hard to spend more than a grand on any size apartment. Rental homes, however, typically cost more than $1,500 a month, with a few more upscale houses, historic houses, and grand-scale suburban homes renting for as much as $2,300. Many property rentals are housed in mid-century architecture, from classic Victorian houses in the downtown area to old ranch homes near the more rural city limits. So, whether you want to live in a walkable Main Street neighborhood or a rural area where your next-door neighbor is miles away, there is a property rental for you (though, those rural rentals can be hard to come by).

One of the perks to apartment-dwelling in Waxahachie is convenient amenities. The typical apartment building comes with a business center, fitness center, clubhouse, playground, pool, BBQ pits, and laundry facilities. There are also apartment rentals in particularly dog-friendly communities, complete with a gated walking trail.

Speaking of pet friendly apartments, Waxahachie is full of apartments and rental homes that accept both cats and dogs. However, the pet policies for rental homes vary greatly, and most apartment complexes require a pet deposit around $300 - $400, a pet fee around $200 - $300, as well as a $5 pet rent just to top it all off.

That's about all there is to tell you about Waxahachie for now. The other stuff, well, it's best to learn that the hard way, the Waxahachian way. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Waxahachie, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Waxahachie apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it's probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

