All apartments in Watauga
Find more places like 7333 Glen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watauga, TX
/
7333 Glen Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 5:00 PM

7333 Glen Drive

7333 Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7333 Glen Drive, Watauga, TX 76148

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Lovely one story home in Keller ISD! Three bedrooms and two full baths. Chef's kitchen with an abundance of cabinetry. Oversized master suite with walk in closet and dual vanities. Located close to elementary school, Capp Smith Park, trails and amphitheater. This is a pet friendly property.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7333 Glen Drive have any available units?
7333 Glen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watauga, TX.
What amenities does 7333 Glen Drive have?
Some of 7333 Glen Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7333 Glen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7333 Glen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7333 Glen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7333 Glen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7333 Glen Drive offer parking?
No, 7333 Glen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7333 Glen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7333 Glen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7333 Glen Drive have a pool?
No, 7333 Glen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7333 Glen Drive have accessible units?
No, 7333 Glen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7333 Glen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7333 Glen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7333 Glen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7333 Glen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX
Saginaw, TXFlower Mound, TXRoanoke, TXWestworth Village, TXWhite Settlement, TXBenbrook, TXCoppell, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXHickory Creek, TXCorinth, TXBurleson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District