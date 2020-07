Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport air conditioning

Beautiful construction. Granite, recessed lighting, laminate wood flooring, refrigerator, washer, dryer included! Nice location. Just outside of town, but close.



1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required. Must fill out application for each adult applicant. $30.00 application fee per applicant when credit is checked. $1,000 security deposit (cashiers check only) and first month's rent or prorate due upon move in.