Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

13 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX

Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
19 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
13 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
24 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$777
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
880 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
13 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
118 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
40 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1322 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
18 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$810
647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
30 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
5 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
952 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
117 Clydesdale
117 Clydesdale Ln, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1267 sqft
117 Clydesdale Available 06/01/20 - (RLNE4312887)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
233 Cobble Stone Dr.
233 Cobble Stone Ct, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1428 sqft
233 Cobble Stone Dr.

July 2020 Victoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Victoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Victoria Rent Report. Victoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Victoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Victoria rents held steady over the past month

Victoria rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Victoria stand at $765 for a one-bedroom apartment and $947 for a two-bedroom. Victoria's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Victoria over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Victoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Victoria, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Victoria is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Victoria's median two-bedroom rent of $947 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Victoria fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Victoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Victoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

