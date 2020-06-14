Apartment List
/
TX
/
victoria
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Victoria, TX

Finding an apartment in Victoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:45am
14 Units Available
Tanglewood
306 Sam Houston Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
960 sqft
Provides easy access to Highway 59. Also near area shops and schools. One- and two-bedroom floor plans with eat-in kitchens or separate kitchen and dining rooms. Swimming pool, laundry and car park on the premises.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:30am
21 Units Available
Silvermine Apartments
6803 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
907 sqft
Located close to Victoria Country Club and Golf Course, Loop 463, and Highway 59. Units offer hardwood floors, walk in closets, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, and pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
29 Units Available
Victoria Station
1701 Victoria Station Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$769
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
880 sqft
This community offers one- and two-bedroom units that feature hardwood flooring, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a clubhouse and pool. Property is also convenient to shopping and dining along Sam Houston Drive.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
9 Units Available
Windsor Park
3001 Arroyo Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
952 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Park, the premier apartments in Victoria, Texas.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:01am
124 Units Available
Autumn Park
4405 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$635
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,074
1088 sqft
Welcome home to Autumn Park, a community of apartments in Victoria, Texas. Boasting spacious one, two and three-bedroom layouts, Autumn Park sets the standard in affordable apartment living that is suitable for families and working professionals.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:51am
35 Units Available
Oak Forest
5312 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
941 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom units located close to Loop 463 for easy access to shopping and dining. Units have washer/dryer, custom cabinetry and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
39 Units Available
Hawthorne at Victoria
2402 N Ben Wilson St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1183 sqft
Elegance abounds at Hawthorne at Victoria, where an upscale lifestyle awaits in beautifully carpeted one- or two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a bark park, saltwater pool, fitness center and Starbucks coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
The Duke
301 Augusta Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1296 sqft
Modern homes with USB ports, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Enjoy a resort-style pool, tennis court and yoga studio on-site. Near Victoria Mall for convenient shopping. Easy access to the Zac Lentz Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:17am
19 Units Available
Summerstone
2107 N Ben Jordan St, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
647 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
869 sqft
Welcome to Summerstone Apartments in Victoria, Texas. Conveniently located in a peaceful neighborhood, our family-friendly community provides you with a comfortable environment that is accommodating to every type of lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Country Lane Townhomes
4801 NE Zac Lentz Pkwy, Victoria, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1260 sqft
Country Lane Townhomes, the definition of modern southern living and is located in beautiful Victoria, Texas. Here at Country Lane Townhomes, our primary goal is your relaxation.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
21 Units Available
Latigo Crossing
1601 John Stockbauer Dr, Victoria, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from the mall, shopping center, and local restaurants, this beautiful complex offers amenities including a fenced dog-park, resort-style pool, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
303 Londonderry
303 Londonderry Dr, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1381 sqft
- (RLNE3488318)

1 of 6

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
117 Clydesdale
117 Clydesdale Ln, Victoria, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1267 sqft
117 Clydesdale Available 06/01/20 - (RLNE4312887)
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Victoria, TX

Finding an apartment in Victoria that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Victoria 1 BedroomsVictoria 2 BedroomsVictoria 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVictoria 3 Bedrooms
Victoria Apartments with BalconyVictoria Apartments with GarageVictoria Apartments with Parking
Victoria Apartments with PoolVictoria Dog Friendly ApartmentsVictoria Pet Friendly Places