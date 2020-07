Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport walk in closets fireplace extra storage

This spacious town home is two levels with living room, dining room, large kitchen, wood burning fireplace, and half bath downstairs. Upstairs features 2 large bedrooms with 2 private baths. Master bedroom has two closets and guest bedroom has a walk in closet and an additional nook, perfect for a desk or play area. 2 car carport below unit with lots of storage, extra storage under stairs! Newer carpet, fridge, and washer and dryer hook ups.