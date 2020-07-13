Apartment List
/
TX
/
universal city
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

10 Apartments under $700 for rent in Universal City, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
22 Units Available
The Colony
330 Kitty Hawk Rd, Universal City, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1248 sqft
Comfortable homes with wood flooring and breakfast bars. Community includes a sand volleyball court and barbecue area. Close to Schertz Soccer Complex and Universal City Park. Easy access to Loop 1604.
Results within 5 miles of Universal City
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
20 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$660
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$598
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
7127 Glen Terrace
7127 Glen Terrace, Bexar County, TX
1 Bedroom
$582
625 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Universal City
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:13pm
15 Units Available
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$575
567 sqft
Welcome to Aguila Oaks Apartments in San Antonio, Texas. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
2 Units Available
Willshire Terrace
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$640
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$849
1000 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
45 Units Available
Lorrence Creek
Sunset Canyon
2170 Thousand Oaks Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$725
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
924 sqft
An updated community in a park-like setting. On-site amenities are numerous and include two tiered pools, aerobics room, dog park, and business center. Apartments feature a patio or balcony, lots of storage, and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
29 Units Available
Park Village
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$504
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$614
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
850 sqft
Come experience the lifestyle you deserve at affordable prices in the heart of Northeast San Antonio! Cottage Creek Apartments offer pet-friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes with a multitude of great amenities and resident activities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
42 Units Available
Oak Grove
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10527 Perrin Beitel Unit C102
10527 Perrin Beitel Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY ACCESS TO I35, 410, AND SHOPPING*UPDATED APPLIANCES INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR AND STACKED WASHER/DRYER COMBO*WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE*STOVE AND MICROWAVE - NICE 1 BR CONDO IN DESIRED GATED COMMUNITY*EASY

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
3935 Thousand Oaks Dr.
3935 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$645
888 sqft
Avistar at the oaks 3935 Thousand oaks Dr. San Antonio, TX 78217 *WE OFFER MILITARY DISCOUNTS!!!!!! *Newly renovated Apartments with new appliances!!!! Office hours: Mon.-Fri. 9-6 Sat.

July 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Universal City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Universal City Rent Report. Universal City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Universal City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Universal City rents declined moderately over the past month

Universal City rents have declined 0.3% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Universal City stand at $1,006 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,264 for a two-bedroom. Universal City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Universal City, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Universal City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Universal City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Universal City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Universal City's median two-bedroom rent of $1,264 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Universal City's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Universal City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Universal City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Universal City 1 BedroomsUniversal City 2 BedroomsUniversal City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUniversal City 3 BedroomsUniversal City Apartments under $700Universal City Apartments under $800
    Universal City Apartments under $900Universal City Apartments with BalconyUniversal City Apartments with GarageUniversal City Apartments with GymUniversal City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUniversal City Apartments with Move-in Specials
    Universal City Apartments with ParkingUniversal City Apartments with PoolUniversal City Apartments with Washer-DryerUniversal City Dog Friendly ApartmentsUniversal City Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Antonio, TXAustin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXBuda, TX
    Lockhart, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TXSelma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TX
    Castroville, TXWimberley, TXHelotes, TXOlmos Park, TXPleasanton, TXCibolo, TXCanyon Lake, TXMcQueeney, TXLakehills, TXTimberwood Park, TX

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Huston-Tillotson UniversityOur Lady of the Lake University
    Saint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College District
    Concordia University-Texas