550 Indian Creek Dr

Amazing 4-3.5-2 in Trophy Club with POOL-NWISD! Soaring ceilings, abundant windows, loads of natural light, beautiful colors, hardwoods, extensive molding, tray ceilings, gorgeous granite countertops, built-ins, decorative lighting, fixtures & so much more! Two spacious living areas, two dining areas, fabulous kitchen with stainless appliances, double ovens, center island and great walk-in pantry. Large master suite has a sitting area and a luxurious private bath with ample storage, separate vanities, walk-in shower and soaking tub. Nice secondaries, great architecture, lovely backyard with pool, pergola & garden area. Professional pool service required. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. One-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com.