patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

LAWNCARE INCLUDED! 4 BDRM - 2 BATH HOME FOR LEASE! Flexible floor plan as 2nd living could be a 4th bedroom or study. Sparkling hardwood floors in dining and living rooms. Kitchen is open to family and breakfast area & has corian countertops, tile backsplash and gas cooktop. Master is split and includes garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities, large walk-in closet and beautiful bay windows overlooking backyard.