Home
/
Trophy Club, TX
/
202 Pebble Beach Drive
Last updated September 11 2019 at 11:24 AM

202 Pebble Beach Drive

202 Pebble Beach Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

202 Pebble Beach Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
All the ROOM you could ever Need!
This grand 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath two-story home is situated on a large corner. From the well-equipped kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and Jenn Air cooktop that every cook would LOVE, to the expansive living spaces including family room with fireplace and wet bar, dinning room, office, upstairs game-media area, along with a large yard makes this home an entertainer’s delight! Conveniently located around top-rated schools, golfing, tennis, parks, walking trails, swimming and boating! Near shopping, restaurants, attractions and just a few minutes from DFW Airport. You will love to make this place your HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have any available units?
202 Pebble Beach Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have?
Some of 202 Pebble Beach Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Pebble Beach Drive currently offering any rent specials?
202 Pebble Beach Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Pebble Beach Drive pet-friendly?
No, 202 Pebble Beach Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trophy Club.
Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive offer parking?
Yes, 202 Pebble Beach Drive offers parking.
Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Pebble Beach Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have a pool?
No, 202 Pebble Beach Drive does not have a pool.
Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have accessible units?
No, 202 Pebble Beach Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 Pebble Beach Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Pebble Beach Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Pebble Beach Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

