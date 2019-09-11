202 Pebble Beach Drive

Amenities

This grand 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath two-story home is situated on a large corner. From the well-equipped kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, a wine cooler, and Jenn Air cooktop that every cook would LOVE, to the expansive living spaces including family room with fireplace and wet bar, dinning room, office, upstairs game-media area, along with a large yard makes this home an entertainer’s delight! Conveniently located around top-rated schools, golfing, tennis, parks, walking trails, swimming and boating! Near shopping, restaurants, attractions and just a few minutes from DFW Airport. You will love to make this place your HOME!