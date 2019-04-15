All apartments in Trophy Club
10 Llano Drive

10 Llano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10 Llano Drive, Trophy Club, TX 76262
Trophy Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Prime location with updated amenities! 10 Llano features a spectacular oversized covered patio perfect for entertaining. Updated cabinets and stunning granite adorn the kitchen. Living room has beautiful fireplace and is open to kitchen and dining. The spacious master suite features a large soaking tub, tiled shower, separate closets and quartz counter tops. The two secondary bedrooms come equipped with generous sized closets. Hand scraped hickory laminate floors in the living room are gorgeous! Walk to Tom Thumb, shopping and schools! Easy access to 114. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Llano Drive have any available units?
10 Llano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trophy Club, TX.
What amenities does 10 Llano Drive have?
Some of 10 Llano Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Llano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Llano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Llano Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Llano Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10 Llano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Llano Drive offers parking.
Does 10 Llano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Llano Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Llano Drive have a pool?
No, 10 Llano Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 Llano Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Llano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Llano Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Llano Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Llano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 Llano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

