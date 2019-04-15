10 Llano Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Prime location with updated amenities! 10 Llano features a spectacular oversized covered patio perfect for entertaining. Updated cabinets and stunning granite adorn the kitchen. Living room has beautiful fireplace and is open to kitchen and dining. The spacious master suite features a large soaking tub, tiled shower, separate closets and quartz counter tops. The two secondary bedrooms come equipped with generous sized closets. Hand scraped hickory laminate floors in the living room are gorgeous! Walk to Tom Thumb, shopping and schools! Easy access to 114. LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Pets considered on a case by case basis.