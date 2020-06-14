126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Lakewood Apartments
11000 Gatesden Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1094 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring wood-burning fireplaces, private patios and French doors. Located minutes from area parks. On-site playground, volleyball court, coffee bar and gym. Spacious kitchens.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:55am
$
4 Units Available
Cobble Creek
920 Lawrence St, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
979 sqft
Lush landscaping with waterfall and creek. Sparkling pool with plenty of space for swimming laps or just splashing around. Walk-in closets in all floor plans.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Augusta Meadows
24215 Kuykendahl Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
972 sqft
Various floor plans to match your needs. Apartments include granite counters, cherry wood cabinets and laundry facilities. Enjoy a 24-hour gym, outdoor pool, sauna and business center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
23 Units Available
Camden Northpointe
11743 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$989
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Open kitchen layouts and massive windows for comfortable, inviting living spaces. Crown molding and designer fixtures. Outdoor kitchen and fireside lounge.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
Provenza at Barker Cypress
12515 Barker Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1405 sqft
Lavish apartment community with one- to three-bedroom homes with walk-in closets, hardwood floors and granite counters. A putting green, a swimming pool with cabanas and a 24-hour gym keep residents happy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:10am
$
23 Units Available
Oak Bend Place
915 Baker Dr, Tomball, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
871 sqft
Oak Bend Place in Tomball, TX is home to the area's most unique apartment homes. We offer newly renovated apartment which feature vinyl plank flooring, washer & dryer connections, ceiling fans, and sleek black energy efficient appliances.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
The Avenues at Northpointe
11740 Northpointe Blvd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,048
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1545 sqft
Luxury apartments include attached garage, plush carpet, wood finish flooring and designer tile. Community offers residents athletic club, saltwater pool and Wi-Fi hotspots. Located close to banks, hospitals, restaurants and more.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
89 Units Available
The Point at Cypress Woods
11800 Grant Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$886
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$931
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1088 sqft
Just 30 miles from downtown Houston and close to Beltway 8. Luxury 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplace. Residents have full use of pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
$
64 Units Available
Stone Loch
10921 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,188
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,911
1398 sqft
UNITS AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN SUMMER 2020 Our beautiful apartments have quality options to make you feel at home. Stone Loch brings a new level of sophistication to one of northwest Houston’s most scenic and convenient neighborhoods.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
39 Units Available
Landmark Grand Champion
11201 Boudreaux Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1312 sqft
Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units in controlled-access community close to tons of dining and shopping. Pet-friendly community with a dog park. Minutes from FM 249 and The Grand Parkway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
21 Units Available
The Cape
10810 Spring Cypress Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
986 sqft
Modern apartments feature stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and wood-style floors. Garages and covered parking spaces are available. Shop or dine at nearby Spring Cypress Village.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
9 Units Available
The Laurel at Vintage Park
15455 Canterbury Forest Drive, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,178
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1154 sqft
This upscale community offers plenty of amenities including a large community clubhouse, grill area, and a business center. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with wood-like flooring and large balconies.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:56am
23 Units Available
Willow Creek
9530 FM-2920, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1343 sqft
Luxury is redefined at Willow Creek Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious homes with walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Near Highway 249. Community has a pool, a 24-hour gym and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
Marymont
1515 Rudel Rd, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,088
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1063 sqft
One, two and three bedroom apartment homes at Marymont Apartments Tomball, Texas. Choose the perks of small-town living while indulging in plenty of open green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Fountains of Tomball
1011 Village Square Dr, Tomball, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1037 sqft
Escape to The Fountains of Tomball, a beautifully landscaped, sophisticated community, snuggled in the arms of Tomball. Our community is meticulously maintained with a commitment to quality that will exceed your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Tomball
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sterling Ridge
21 Units Available
Montfair at the Woodlands
10851 E Montfair Blvd, The Woodlands, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1434 sqft
The business center and 24 hour fitness center keep residents busy. Tenants can relax in the resident lounge and by the beach entry pool. Off-site, residents have direct access to biking and walking trails.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:19am
$
144 Units Available
Adley at Gleannloch
9123 Crescent Clover Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1449 sqft
Welcome to Adley at Gleannloch Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Spring, Texas! As a resident, you’ll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
Verified

1 of 107

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
48 Units Available
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1185 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1409 sqft
Distinguished apartment homes with stainless steel appliances, maple wood cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Community amenities include a coffee bar, grill area and conference room. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Wet 'n' Wild SplashTown.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Preserve at Spring Creek
8627 Hufsmith Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,436
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1437 sqft
Pendant lighting, designer oversized ceramic tile and plank flooring, and granite countertops. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, room to swim laps, and sundeck for lounging. Dog park with water bowls, benches, double-gated entry and pet wash station.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
20 Units Available
Magnolia By Watermark
7203 N Grand Parkway West, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Magnolia by Watermark, a residential community featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Spring, TX.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
23 Units Available
San Cierra
15500 Cutten Road, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,314
1034 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1329 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1820 sqft
Near many golfing opportunities around the property. Easy access to two major malls. Many luxurious amenities in the unit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
31 Units Available
Retreat at Vintage Park
19939 Chasewood Park Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1468 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mediterranean-style apartments, close to the Vintage Park shopping complex. Air-conditioned units boast walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances, and bathtubs. On-site swimming pool, fitness center, pool table, and shuffleboard.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:57am
16 Units Available
The Edgewater at Klein
7303 Spring-Cypress Rd, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
990 sqft
Updated apartments with extra storage, in-unit laundry and ceiling fans. Onsite amenities include a garage, pool and coffee bar. Easy access to I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway. Near Gleannloch Pines Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
$
49 Units Available
Abbey at Spring Town Center
21801 Northcrest Dr, Spring, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1600 sqft
Only minutes away from new Exxon Energy Campus, shops, restaurants and entertainment. 24-hour gym, game room, pool table. Units are pet friendly with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
City Guide for Tomball, TX

Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.

Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Tomball, TX

Finding an apartment in Tomball that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

