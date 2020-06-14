126 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Tomball, TX
Not a sport: Tomball is named after its founder, Thomas Ball. (Tom Ball, get it?) This little town was originally called Peck, but it was renamed when Congressman Thomas Henry Ball basically did a whole bunch of awesome stuff in developing the Port of Houston.
Tomball is part of the metropolitan Houston area, about 35 miles northwest of the city of Houston. Most people think of dry deserts and tumbleweeds when they think about Texas, but they must have never seen Tomball! The northern suburbs of Houston, including Tomball, are near the piney woods region of east Texas and are lush and green, with lots of trees everywhere. Houston is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., but because it's Texas, there's a lot of sprawl. A lot of people here work in the city of Houston but would rather live in a nice, quiet suburb -- like Tomball. See more
Finding an apartment in Tomball that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.