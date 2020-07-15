/
furnished apartments
20 Furnished Apartments for rent in Timberwood Park, TX
1 Unit Available
24003 Alpine Ridge
24003 Alpine Ridge, Timberwood Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,989
2630 sqft
Beautiful one story corner home very well maintained for rent in the gated community of Mountain Lodge.
Results within 1 mile of Timberwood Park
Verified
18 Units Available
Stone Oak
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1285 sqft
Stone Oak Park and Bear Cave are within walking distance. Luxury apartments have fireplaces, high ceilings with fans and designer kitchens with granite counters. Dogs are allowed and accommodated with a grooming area and park.
1 Unit Available
25003 Estancia Circle
25003 Estancia Circle, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3927 sqft
This spectacular executive home is fully furnished. It features 4 Bedrooms plus a study,5 full baths. All bedrooms have private bath. Relax in the sparkling pool.
Results within 5 miles of Timberwood Park
Verified
15 Units Available
Stone Oak
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$870
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Siena on Sonterra in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3 LINDQUIST
3 Lindquist, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3285 sqft
Beautiful home in excellent condition first time for rent. 4 large bedrooms, 3.5 baths 3 living areas, formal dining room and breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
21822 GOLDCREST RUN
21822 Goldcrest Run, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1895 sqft
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 4 BEDR/ 2.5 BATHS in the heart of Stone Oak, right off Blanco Rd. at Stone Oak Villas. First time rental, everything is new. Linens, kitchen utensils, washer and dryer and one yard service a month included in the rent.
1 Unit Available
Stone Oak
622 CEZANNE
622 Cezanne, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2320 sqft
Great Villa in the Guard Gated Prestigious Sonterra. Live the Club Life in this Walking distance to the Club of Sonterra Villa. 4 Bedrooms 3 .5 Baths. Open Floor Plan with Travertine Floors in Downstairs Living Areas.
Results within 10 miles of Timberwood Park
Verified
38 Units Available
NOVA
14200 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$823
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,883
1402 sqft
Fully furnished homes near the University of Texas at San Antonio. Community includes a coffee bar, dog park and courtyard. Easy access to San Antonio International Airport. Near Six Flags Fiesta Texas.
Verified
24 Units Available
Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1201 sqft
You will love the good life at Savannah Oaks, in San Antonio, Texas. Our spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments near major employers and universities are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind.
Verified
27 Units Available
Forest Crest
Axis at the Rim
18102 Talavera Rdg, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,125
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,668
1211 sqft
Well-appointed luxury apartments offering granite counters, impressive hardwood flooring, unique cabinetry, and in-unit laundry. Community amenities are endless and designed to relax: yoga studio, coffee bar, sparkling pool, 24-hour gym.
Verified
28 Units Available
Castle Hills
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified
20 Units Available
Westmount at Cape Cod
13030 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
940 sqft
Modern, comfortable living with saltwater pool, spa, fitness center, laundry, and convenient location. Short-term leases available with perks like covered parking and limited access gates surrounding the property.
Verified
Contact for Availability
Woodstone
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$990
1206 sqft
This community offers residents a coffee bar, fenced dog park, pool and playground. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookups, wood-inspired flooring and espresso cabinetry. Comanche Lookout Park and Valencia Hills Shopping Center are both within walking distance.
Verified
Contact for Availability
College Park
Tetro Student Village
7023 N Loop 1604 W, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$585
1111 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$580
1731 sqft
Tetro Student Village features luxury off-campus apartments near the University of Texas San Antonio (UTSA), conveniently located directly across the street from campus and the first stop on the UTSA shuttle route.
1 Unit Available
Churchill Estates
14122 CHURCHILL ESTATES BLVD
14122 Churchill Estates Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1148 sqft
Fully furnished and all bills paid. Great location off Churchill Estates Blvd and Blanco Rd. Both short term and long term available.
1 Unit Available
San Antonio Steubing Ranch
5126 N LOOP 1604 E
5126 N Loop 1604 E, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every apartment here features fully equipped kitchens with granite-style countertops, cherry or oak cabinetry, black-on-black appliances, and vinyl wood plank flooring.
1 Unit Available
Dominion
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3259 sqft
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
8038 Broadway St
8038 Broadway, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
895 sqft
Very nice FULLY FURNISHED condo. Owner will consider 9 month lease for students. An upstairs; 1 bedroom/1 bath condo. Has private balcony with double french doors leading out to a tree shaded balcony in a private setting. Washer/dryer in unit.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park - Northwood
8401 N NEW BRAUNFELS AVE
8401 North New Braunfels Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
780 sqft
COMPLETELY FURNISHED CONDOMINIUM IN ALAMO HEIGHTS, CLOSE TO 410. SECOND FLOOR WITH ELEVATOR . WONDERFUL VIEWS WITH A NICE POOL AND GARDENS !!!!!
1 Unit Available
6023 Utsa Blvd
6023 Utsa Boulevard, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
592 sqft
Beautiful college living apartments. Vegas style pool, open 24/7 clubhouse with access to renovated gym, open sand volleyball court and outside gym! Dog and cat friendly, with doggy park on site.
