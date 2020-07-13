Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court business center clubhouse e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground

Welcome home to The Retreat at Texas City! Perfectly situated in the heart of Texas City, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to The Retreat at Texas City today!



Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at The Retreat at Texas City. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of four distinctive floor plans that come well-appointed with a self-cleaning oven, GE appliances, washer/dryer connections, central air, and mini blinds. We are also cable ready. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!



Take advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at The Retreat at Texas City. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, a picnic area, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining and more! At The Retreat at Texas City, there is something for everyone. Visit our photo album and discover a new way of life!