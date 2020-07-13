All apartments in Texas City
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:04 AM

The Retreat at Texas City

7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy · (409) 515-7483
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2501 · Avail. now

$812

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 2107 · Avail. Sep 8

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 2306 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3105 · Avail. now

$937

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Unit 2408 · Avail. now

$937

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. now

$1,142

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

See 29+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Retreat at Texas City.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
online portal
package receiving
playground
Welcome home to The Retreat at Texas City! Perfectly situated in the heart of Texas City, Texas, youll be proud to call our community your home. Our residents appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of shops, schools, restaurants, commuter-friendly freeways and entertainment destinations. Come home to The Retreat at Texas City today!\n\nStylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at The Retreat at Texas City. Our spacious floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind, offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of four distinctive floor plans that come well-appointed with a self-cleaning oven, GE appliances, washer/dryer connections, central air, and mini blinds. We are also cable ready. We've included everything you'd expect in an apartment home and more!\n\nTake advantage of all the community amenities and services we offer here at The Retreat at Texas City. Amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort-style swimming pool, a picnic area, a clubhouse perfect for entertaining and more! At The Retreat at Texas City, there is something for everyone. Visit our photo album and discover a new way of life!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250 (2 bedroom) $350 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; No weight limit
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Retreat at Texas City have any available units?
The Retreat at Texas City has 42 units available starting at $812 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does The Retreat at Texas City have?
Some of The Retreat at Texas City's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Retreat at Texas City currently offering any rent specials?
The Retreat at Texas City is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Retreat at Texas City pet-friendly?
Yes, The Retreat at Texas City is pet friendly.
Does The Retreat at Texas City offer parking?
Yes, The Retreat at Texas City offers parking.
Does The Retreat at Texas City have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Retreat at Texas City does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Retreat at Texas City have a pool?
Yes, The Retreat at Texas City has a pool.
Does The Retreat at Texas City have accessible units?
Yes, The Retreat at Texas City has accessible units.
Does The Retreat at Texas City have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Retreat at Texas City has units with dishwashers.

