813 13th Ave N
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:39 AM

813 13th Ave N

813 13th Avenue North · No Longer Available
813 13th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590

813 13th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590 - HOUSE NEEDS TLC TEXAS CITY. HANDYMAN SPECIAL!!! Has a stucco exterior!!
Unheard of in this price range!! Very close to Galveston bay for outdoor water sports enthusiasts. . Down payment
The property you have inquired about is for sale with a low down payment and low monthly payments. If you have wanted to be a home owner we make it easy.
The first thing is to go take a look at the house. Text and I will give you the code to take a look. If it works for you then we will make you a direct loan on the property with no credit check and no prepayment penalty.
Some websites pick these houses up as for rent. They are not for rent.

(RLNE4144229)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 813 13th Ave N have any available units?
813 13th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 813 13th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
813 13th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 13th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 813 13th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 813 13th Ave N offer parking?
No, 813 13th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 813 13th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 813 13th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 13th Ave N have a pool?
No, 813 13th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 813 13th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 813 13th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 813 13th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 13th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 13th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 13th Ave N does not have units with air conditioning.

