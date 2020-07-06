Amenities

range

Unit Amenities range Property Amenities

813 13th Ave N, Texas City, TX 77590 - HOUSE NEEDS TLC TEXAS CITY. HANDYMAN SPECIAL!!! Has a stucco exterior!!

Unheard of in this price range!! Very close to Galveston bay for outdoor water sports enthusiasts. . Down payment

The property you have inquired about is for sale with a low down payment and low monthly payments. If you have wanted to be a home owner we make it easy.

The first thing is to go take a look at the house. Text and I will give you the code to take a look. If it works for you then we will make you a direct loan on the property with no credit check and no prepayment penalty.

Some websites pick these houses up as for rent. They are not for rent.



(RLNE4144229)