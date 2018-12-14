7822 West Red Oak Lane

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Incredible and tastefully remodeled 3/2 FOR LEASE!!! Wow, this home is beautiful. What a fantastic job the owners did remodeling this beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Light and bright, flowing and open concept and layout, this home has brand new flooring, new paint everywhere, open kitchen, huge living room, updated bathrooms, granite tops in kitchen and baths. This home smells brand new and is very charming. At this price it will not last. Ready for immediate move-in. Call listing agent today for a showing! Bring your checkbook, you're going to love it. Pets welcome on a case x case basis, credit check required. *Room sizes approximate and not confirmed.