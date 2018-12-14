All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7822 West Red Oak Lane

7822 W Red Oak Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7822 W Red Oak Ln, Texas City, TX 77591

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Incredible and tastefully remodeled 3/2 FOR LEASE!!! Wow, this home is beautiful. What a fantastic job the owners did remodeling this beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Light and bright, flowing and open concept and layout, this home has brand new flooring, new paint everywhere, open kitchen, huge living room, updated bathrooms, granite tops in kitchen and baths. This home smells brand new and is very charming. At this price it will not last. Ready for immediate move-in. Call listing agent today for a showing! Bring your checkbook, you're going to love it. Pets welcome on a case x case basis, credit check required. *Room sizes approximate and not confirmed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane have any available units?
7822 West Red Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 7822 West Red Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7822 West Red Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7822 West Red Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7822 West Red Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane offer parking?
No, 7822 West Red Oak Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7822 West Red Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 7822 West Red Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 7822 West Red Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7822 West Red Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7822 West Red Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7822 West Red Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

