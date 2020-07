Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful house in a great part of Texas City near lots of shopping. This open floor plan home is NEWLY RENOVATED and gorgeous inside. Be sure to check out the spacious private study through the sliding barn doors. The brand new kitchen is great for cooking for a crowd or for just yourself in the privacy of this great Texas city property, come by and check it out! BRAND NEW FRIDGE ON THE WAY, the home is vacant and ready to move in.