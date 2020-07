Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace game room carpet

Amazing 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath , plus a game room for lease located in a desirable neighborhood. Plush carpeting, fresh paint and modern fixtures. Lovely wood flooring with rich tones. High ceilings and a fireplace for warm cozy nights. Open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedrooms, en suite bathroom offering a double vanity. Large back yard with deck for entertaining. NO PETS - HURRY UP THIS WILL NOT LAST!