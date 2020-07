Amenities

Newly renovated 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath house for rent. All new windows, AC/Heat, floors and baths. New kitchen w/ microwave and dishwasher. Washer and Dryer included. New privacy fence in back and side yards. 10 minutes to Texas City Dike for recreation and fishing. Easy commute to many local oil and gas employers. 1st month rent plus $1,000.00 security deposit. Amenities: front porch, fenced yard, off street parking, small dogs allowed, smoking allowed, cats not allowed.