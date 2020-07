Amenities

Great investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in Texas City is completely renovated and move-in ready. This open-concept home has been updated with fresh paint, wood vinyl flooring, new light fixtures and more! Located close to Hwy 3, 146 and Galveston, you'll have quick access to schools, restaurants, shopping and the beach! Storage shed in the backyard stays with the home! Schedule your private tour today!