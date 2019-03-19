2323 37th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking bbq/grill garage

Located In The Heart of Texas City! This Well Cared For Home Is Perfect For The. Dining Room Is Just Off The Kitchen That Has Granite C/Tops and Nice Cabinet Space And Offers Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Living Area Plus You Are Gonna Love The Den That Was Converted From The Attached 2 Car Garage And It Doesn't Stop There As There Is Still An Over Sized Detached 2 Car Garage To Park Those Cars and Store Your Hobby Material. Yard Like A Park That Include A Patio/Deck For Those Night Caps Watching The Sun Set Or Those Fun Nights BBQ'ing.