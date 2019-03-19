2323 37th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590 Northside
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located In The Heart of Texas City! This Well Cared For Home Is Perfect For The. Dining Room Is Just Off The Kitchen That Has Granite C/Tops and Nice Cabinet Space And Offers Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Living Area Plus You Are Gonna Love The Den That Was Converted From The Attached 2 Car Garage And It Doesn't Stop There As There Is Still An Over Sized Detached 2 Car Garage To Park Those Cars and Store Your Hobby Material. Yard Like A Park That Include A Patio/Deck For Those Night Caps Watching The Sun Set Or Those Fun Nights BBQ'ing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2323 37th Avenue have any available units?
2323 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 37th Avenue have?
Some of 2323 37th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2323 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.