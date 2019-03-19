All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 2323 37th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
2323 37th Avenue
Last updated December 8 2019 at 4:51 PM

2323 37th Avenue

2323 37th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2323 37th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Northside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bbq/grill
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Located In The Heart of Texas City! This Well Cared For Home Is Perfect For The. Dining Room Is Just Off The Kitchen That Has Granite C/Tops and Nice Cabinet Space And Offers Stainless Steel Appliances. Separate Living Area Plus You Are Gonna Love The Den That Was Converted From The Attached 2 Car Garage And It Doesn't Stop There As There Is Still An Over Sized Detached 2 Car Garage To Park Those Cars and Store Your Hobby Material. Yard Like A Park That Include A Patio/Deck For Those Night Caps Watching The Sun Set Or Those Fun Nights BBQ'ing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2323 37th Avenue have any available units?
2323 37th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2323 37th Avenue have?
Some of 2323 37th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2323 37th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2323 37th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2323 37th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2323 37th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 2323 37th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2323 37th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2323 37th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2323 37th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2323 37th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2323 37th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2323 37th Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 2323 37th Avenue has accessible units.
Does 2323 37th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2323 37th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch