2010 14th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590 Westview
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
READY TO CALL THIS HOME! This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 car garage has been completely redone inside. Lots of room to roam. Ceramic tile completely in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All new paint throughout the house. The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops and glass cabinets. Large utility room with lots of cabinet space. Extra area could be a study or play room. Garage has a toilet for those outside gatherings. Call to schedule your viewing today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
