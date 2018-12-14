All apartments in Texas City
Texas City, TX
2010 14th Avenue
2010 14th Avenue

2010 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

2010 14th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Westview

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO CALL THIS HOME! This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 car garage has been completely redone inside. Lots of room to roam. Ceramic tile completely in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All new paint throughout the house. The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops and glass cabinets. Large utility room with lots of cabinet space. Extra area could be a study or play room. Garage has a toilet for those outside gatherings. Call to schedule your viewing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 14th Avenue have any available units?
2010 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 14th Avenue have?
Some of 2010 14th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2010 14th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2010 14th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 2010 14th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2010 14th Avenue offers parking.
Does 2010 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 2010 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2010 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2010 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2010 14th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

