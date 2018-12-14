2010 14th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters oven range Property Amenities parking garage

READY TO CALL THIS HOME! This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath 2 car garage has been completely redone inside. Lots of room to roam. Ceramic tile completely in the main areas and carpet in the bedrooms. All new paint throughout the house. The kitchen is a dream with granite counter tops and glass cabinets. Large utility room with lots of cabinet space. Extra area could be a study or play room. Garage has a toilet for those outside gatherings. Call to schedule your viewing today.