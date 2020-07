Amenities

Completed remodeled 3 bedroom in prime location in Texas City. Fresh paint throughout, full kitchen update with granite countertops and all appliances. Bathrooms have granite and large spacious living area. One car garage. Large backyard, fully fenced. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Credit/background check required. Call today, this one won't last!