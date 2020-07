Amenities

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This duplex is located in heart of Texas City. Just under 1000 sq ft, this 2-story has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fenced backyard with mature trees to provide lots of shade. Easy to get to shopping and schools- Texas City ISD and College of the Mainland.

Lease $750.00 monthly AND $750.00 deposit.

Call or text me at 832.995.0011.

No Pets allowed