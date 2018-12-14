1209 Hunter

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very Unique Two Bedroom One Bath Lower Level Duplex - Come visit this very charming and unique two bedroom one bath lower level duplex built in 1962.

The kitchen has a range and has it's own personal laundry room with washer and dryer connections.

Living room and bedrooms are quite spacious



(RLNE2710767)