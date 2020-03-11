1112 Hunter Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Move In Ready! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a spacious lot with a backyard perfect for entertaining. Freshly painted and maintained, this home offers large bedrooms with extra wide closets and wood blinds. Prepare dinner in the kitchen with all matching appliances with a refrigerator included. Washer and dryer hookups are provided in your own laundry room with additional storage space. Moments from parks, entertainment on 6th Street, and recreation at the Texas City Dike! Credit & Background checks are required No Sec-8. CALL TODAY!