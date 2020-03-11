All apartments in Texas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 Hunter Drive

1112 Hunter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1112 Hunter Drive, Texas City, TX 77590
Chelsea Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Move In Ready! This 2 bedroom 1 bath home sits on a spacious lot with a backyard perfect for entertaining. Freshly painted and maintained, this home offers large bedrooms with extra wide closets and wood blinds. Prepare dinner in the kitchen with all matching appliances with a refrigerator included. Washer and dryer hookups are provided in your own laundry room with additional storage space. Moments from parks, entertainment on 6th Street, and recreation at the Texas City Dike! Credit & Background checks are required No Sec-8. CALL TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 Hunter Drive have any available units?
1112 Hunter Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 Hunter Drive have?
Some of 1112 Hunter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 Hunter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1112 Hunter Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 Hunter Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1112 Hunter Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Texas City.
Does 1112 Hunter Drive offer parking?
No, 1112 Hunter Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1112 Hunter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 Hunter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 Hunter Drive have a pool?
No, 1112 Hunter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1112 Hunter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1112 Hunter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 Hunter Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 Hunter Drive has units with dishwashers.

