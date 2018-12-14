1038 23rd Ave N

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Completely Remodeled Home!! - Lovely remodeled one story 3 bedroom 2 bath home situated on a large corner lot. This home has been tastefully remodeled with new flooring, fresh paint, recessed lighting and fixtures. Large living room plus a separate den/family room. Enormous open kitchen with granite, breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and an island. Private laundry room. Bathrooms offer new tile, vanity and back splash. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. This house is exactly what you have been looking for. No HOA! CALL AND SCHEDULE AND APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY!!



(RLNE5582827)