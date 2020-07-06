All apartments in Texas City
Find more places like 1026 16th Ave. N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Texas City, TX
/
1026 16th Ave. N
Last updated August 18 2019 at 9:45 AM

1026 16th Ave. N

1026 16th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Texas City
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1026 16th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590
Mainland Park

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
- Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Mainland Park of Texas City. Home has new paint and flooring throughout. Won't last long!

Schedule with your agent to view today!

Apply at www.rentalapply.com - Minimum requirements to APPLY are monthly income is 3x rent, no felonies, and no evictions. All criteria under Texas Property Code Section 92 will be considered when approving, including criminal history, rental history, current income, credit, etc.

Pet approval is case-by-case. They MUST be approved by Owner. If approved, it is a minimum $250 pet fee per pet. We DO NOT accept dangerous breeds of dogs. Please ask first, there are NO REFUNDS of application fees due to non-acceptance of pets.

(RLNE5103385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 16th Ave. N have any available units?
1026 16th Ave. N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Texas City, TX.
How much is rent in Texas City, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Texas City Rent Report.
Is 1026 16th Ave. N currently offering any rent specials?
1026 16th Ave. N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 16th Ave. N pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 16th Ave. N is pet friendly.
Does 1026 16th Ave. N offer parking?
Yes, 1026 16th Ave. N offers parking.
Does 1026 16th Ave. N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 16th Ave. N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 16th Ave. N have a pool?
No, 1026 16th Ave. N does not have a pool.
Does 1026 16th Ave. N have accessible units?
No, 1026 16th Ave. N does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 16th Ave. N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 16th Ave. N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 16th Ave. N have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 16th Ave. N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coral Manor
729 5th Avenue North
Texas City, TX 77590
The Veranda
3700 9th Ave N
Texas City, TX 77590
Costa Mariposa
7555 Medical Center Drive
Texas City, TX 77591
The Retreat at Texas City
7500 Emmett F Lowry Expy
Texas City, TX 77591
Lakewood
2410 24th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
Pointe Ann
1225 10th St N
Texas City, TX 77590
The Five Points at Texas Apartments
2902 Texas Ave
Texas City, TX 77590
Stone Ridge
1115 Highway 146 N
Texas City, TX 77590

Similar Pages

Texas City 1 BedroomsTexas City 2 Bedrooms
Texas City Apartments with ParkingTexas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Texas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Galveston, TXHumble, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TXFriendswood, TXJersey Village, TXSeabrook, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

College of the MainlandUniversity of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College SystemSan Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch