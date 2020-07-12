291 Apartments for rent in Sugar Land, TX with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
37 Units Available
New Territory
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy, Sugar Land, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,557
1153 sqft
Expansive kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Fitness center and full-sized sport court. Less than a mile to First Colony Mall and I-69.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
Foundations at Edgewater
2222 Settlers Way Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$953
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1300 sqft
Every floor plan has a walk-in closet for the master bedroom. Fitness center with cardio machines and lifting equipment. Adjacent to lake with fountain, waterside gazebos, and paved walking trail. Easy walk to Oyster Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
31 Units Available
Retreat at Riverstone
18545 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,160
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,330
1598 sqft
Spacious units with extra storage, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a cafe, clubhouse and pool. Near major employers like Texas Instruments and Minute Maid Corporation. Close to First Colony Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
18 Units Available
Foundations at River Crest & Lions Head
1700 Rivercrest Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1086 sqft
All floor plans include private patio or balcony. Waterside walking paths shaded by mature trees. Resort-style pool fed by stone waterfall. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway and Sugar Land Town Square Plaza.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
25 Units Available
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,201
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
1166 sqft
A stunning, resort-style community with oversized soaking tubs, stainless steel appliances and designer wood flooring. Open concept design. On-site athletic center, social areas, coffee bar, and outdoor pool and spa.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
35 Units Available
Telfair Lofts
7500 Branford Place, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,063
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Family-friendly, resort-style community. Residents able to unwind outdoors in the verandas and spa. Minutes away from 4 major shopping centers
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
19 Units Available
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,106
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant counter and cabinet space in the kitchens and bathrooms. Tropical pool with fountains and palm trees. Gas grills and shaded picnic areas. Less than a mile to I-69/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 10 at 03:11pm
34 Units Available
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY, Sugar Land, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,082
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1511 sqft
Luxurious apartments with custom finishes and open floor plans. Lots of community amenities, including a pet park, pool, and common-area Wi-Fi. Run errands at nearby Missouri City Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
33 Units Available
Preserve at Colony Lakes
1000 Farrah Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$839
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1219 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, garden tubs, in-unit laundry and extra-large closets. Amenities include two pools with sundeck, fitness center, bbq/grill picnic area, controlled access. Minutes to public transit, freeway access.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Lakeland Estates Apartment Homes
630 Colony Lake Estates Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community amenities include gazebo gardens, picnic areas, and spa. Units feature ceramic tile front entry, built-in bookshelves, and custom cabinets. Great location, close to restaurants, shopping, and multiple parks.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
The Trestles Apartments
1201 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$944
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
26 Units Available
Silverbrooke
1020 Brand Ln, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1286 sqft
Spacious units with granite counters, ceiling fans and a fireplace. Enjoy a cafe, pool and playground on site. Get a tasty treat at nearby Cillie's Cakes of Houston. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
$
20 Units Available
The Vinings Apartments
735 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,439
1200 sqft
A resort-like community near the First Colony Mall and Sugarland Town Square. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, ceramic tiled fireplaces and large closets. On-site outdoor kitchen, covered parking and access gates for privacy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
23 Units Available
Camden Sugar Grove
12250 S Kirkwood Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,009
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1066 sqft
Sophisticated living with high ceilings and crown molding. Roomy kitchens with ample counter and cabinet space. Modern fitness center and indoor basketball court. Less than a mile to I-69.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Alief
Advenir at Milan
13100 W Bellfort Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy outdoor living with proximity to parks, including Ron Slockett Park and Eldridge Park. Units with comfortable features, including garden-style patios, carpet flooring and stainless steel appliances. Convenient community amenities, including e-payments and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
17 Units Available
Shadowbrooke
1025 Dulles Ave, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,509
1375 sqft
Comfortable units within an artfully landscaped environment. Enjoy a volleyball court, playground and pool on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Near Riverbend Country Club and Lost Creek Park.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
15 Units Available
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,066
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1328 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
20 Units Available
Reserve at Fountain Lake
10500 Fountain Lake Dr, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,006
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,502
1344 sqft
Cascading natural waterfall feeds into resort-style pool. Garden tubs, nine-foot ceilings, full-sized washer and dryer in every home. Less than a mile to US-59/Southwest Freeway.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Heritage Grand at Sienna Plantation
6303 Sienna Ranch Rd, Missouri City, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,771
1429 sqft
Interiors feature textured walls, nine foot ceilings, and designer lighting. Fitness center equipped for strength and circuit training. Pool with sun shelf and water features. Poolside grills and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
$
15 Units Available
Retreat at Stafford
12700 Stafford Rd, Stafford, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1479 sqft
Great location on Riceville School Road close to Beltway 8 and Hwy 59. Property offers a swimming pool, public picnic area and 24-hour gym. W/D in-unit, hardwood floors and private patio/balcony.
City Guide for Sugar Land, TX

"Corn fields swaying, clothes on the line. Tumbleweed is a turning like hands of time {...} Living the American dream down in Sugar Land." (Sugarland, 'Sugar Land')

It kind of sounds like a movie with a happy ending in Sugar Land, doesn't it? That's because it is. Grab the latest copy of Sugar Land Magazine and catch up on what's going on around town today. You'll discover that the rapidly growing population (now at 78,817) is determined to provide Sugar Land with all the pleasure and laughs of a feel-good flick. Even Steven Spielberg's first feature movie, "The Sugarland Express," was set in this town, which adds only more credence to the sensation that a great plot is being played out here. More folks are continuing to coming to see what all the fuss is about. The population has increased tremendously over the past decade -- a sign the story of Sugar Land is moving in the right direction. Hop aboard!

Having trouble with Craigslist Sugar Land? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Sugar Land, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sugar Land apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

