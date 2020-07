Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Sugar Land home has new Kitchen European Cabinetry,with soft close doors and drawers, plus new ceramic tile back splash. Also has a new Dishwasher and Refrigerator. Flooring in Kitchen and baths have been updated with large porcelain tiles. Bathrooms have updated toilets and cabinetry too! All new LED lights inside and out! Wood floors have been refinished and are Beautiful! Room dimensions are approximate. Schools should be independently verified.