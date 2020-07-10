All apartments in Sugar Land
Find more places like 507 Ulrich St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sugar Land, TX
/
507 Ulrich St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 9:38 AM

507 Ulrich St.

507 Ulrich Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sugar Land
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

507 Ulrich Street, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic all brick home on Oyster Creek - Fantastic all brick home on Oyster Creek with gorgeous view of water, trees, birds and etc. Watch the sunset from the west-facing backyard deck! House totally redone: Electric, Plumbing, French doors and windows. Spacious living area with double French doors that open out onto deck facing Oyster Creek. Plus bonus study/den. Excellent central location near Highways 90 and 6 and University Blvd. Nearby Constellation Field, Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, and HEB.

(RLNE3718269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Ulrich St. have any available units?
507 Ulrich St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 507 Ulrich St. have?
Some of 507 Ulrich St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Ulrich St. currently offering any rent specials?
507 Ulrich St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Ulrich St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Ulrich St. is pet friendly.
Does 507 Ulrich St. offer parking?
No, 507 Ulrich St. does not offer parking.
Does 507 Ulrich St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Ulrich St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Ulrich St. have a pool?
No, 507 Ulrich St. does not have a pool.
Does 507 Ulrich St. have accessible units?
No, 507 Ulrich St. does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Ulrich St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 Ulrich St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Regency at First Colony
225 Fluor Daniel Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Foundations at Austin Colony
1800 Austin Pkwy
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Imperial Lofts
2 Stadium Dr
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6
Sugar Land, TX 77498
Stella at Riverstone
4711 LJ PARKWAY
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77479
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd
Sugar Land, TX 77498

Similar Pages

Sugar Land 1 BedroomsSugar Land 2 Bedrooms
Sugar Land Apartments under $1,300Sugar Land Apartments with Pool
Sugar Land Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Katy, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TXStafford, TXAtascocita, TX
Webster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TXLa Porte, TXDeer Park, TXDickinson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine