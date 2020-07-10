507 Ulrich St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic all brick home on Oyster Creek - Fantastic all brick home on Oyster Creek with gorgeous view of water, trees, birds and etc. Watch the sunset from the west-facing backyard deck! House totally redone: Electric, Plumbing, French doors and windows. Spacious living area with double French doors that open out onto deck facing Oyster Creek. Plus bonus study/den. Excellent central location near Highways 90 and 6 and University Blvd. Nearby Constellation Field, Fort Bend Children's Discovery Center, and HEB.



