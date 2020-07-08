CHARMING HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! COME HOME TO A WONDERFUL FORMAL LIVING/DINING COMBO FEATURING BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING; AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN THAT LOOKS OUT TOWARDS THE FAMILY ROOM AND FEATURES AN ABUNDANCE OF COUNTER/ CABINET AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED; LIGHT AND BRIGHT BREAKFAST AREA. YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TILE FLOORING AND COZY FIREPLACE. ENJOY A MASTER SUITE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING; MASTER BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WHIRLPOOL TUB/SHOWER COMBO; GUEST BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH DECK IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! SUBDIVISION POOL AND TENNIS COURT. NEUTRAL COLOR PAINT THROUGHOUT; LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT; TWO CAR DETACHED GARAGE. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1522 Hitherfield Drive have any available units?
1522 Hitherfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 Hitherfield Drive have?
Some of 1522 Hitherfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 Hitherfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1522 Hitherfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.