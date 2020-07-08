1522 Hitherfield Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage tennis court

CHARMING HOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! COME HOME TO A WONDERFUL FORMAL LIVING/DINING COMBO FEATURING BEAUTIFUL LAMINATE FLOORING; AN OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN THAT LOOKS OUT TOWARDS THE FAMILY ROOM AND FEATURES AN ABUNDANCE OF COUNTER/ CABINET AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED; LIGHT AND BRIGHT BREAKFAST AREA. YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH TILE FLOORING AND COZY FIREPLACE. ENJOY A MASTER SUITE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING; MASTER BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND WHIRLPOOL TUB/SHOWER COMBO; GUEST BATH WITH GRANITE COUNTERS. LARGE BACKYARD WITH DECK IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING! SUBDIVISION POOL AND TENNIS COURT. NEUTRAL COLOR PAINT THROUGHOUT; LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT; TWO CAR DETACHED GARAGE. THIS ONE IS A MUST SEE!