14219 Silent Lake Ct

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Super clean and beautiful 5 bed home in a desirable Gannoway Lake Estates, sitting on quiet cul-de-sac. Light & bright, large formal living room, elegant formal dinning. Mudroom off the garage has a built-in bench for taking off your coats and boots. Huge master suite, Jacuzzi tub, extended shower, his and her sinks. Gourmet kitchen with large island. Abundant cabinets/counter space. Tile & wood floors on 1st floor. Fresh paint, sprinkler system (front and back). Minutes to constellation field, Sugar land Regional Airport.