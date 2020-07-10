All apartments in Sugar Land
Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:40 PM

13805 Imperial Court

13805 Imperial Court · No Longer Available
Location

13805 Imperial Court, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally situated on a quiet corner lot among mature trees and green space, with four bedrooms and all of the spaces for a relax lifestyle! Brand new granite countertop, new wood floor throughout the house, fresh paint, high ceiling, brand new A/C, detached garage, zoned to highly rated schools. Master bed with access to centrally located patio allowing fresh air to come through. Entertain all four seasons in the huge backyard with mature trees providing shades. Minutes from highway 6/Fwy 59/Hwy90/Eldridge. Minutes to First Colony Mall/southwest area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13805 Imperial Court have any available units?
13805 Imperial Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13805 Imperial Court have?
Some of 13805 Imperial Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13805 Imperial Court currently offering any rent specials?
13805 Imperial Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13805 Imperial Court pet-friendly?
No, 13805 Imperial Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 13805 Imperial Court offer parking?
Yes, 13805 Imperial Court offers parking.
Does 13805 Imperial Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13805 Imperial Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13805 Imperial Court have a pool?
No, 13805 Imperial Court does not have a pool.
Does 13805 Imperial Court have accessible units?
No, 13805 Imperial Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13805 Imperial Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13805 Imperial Court has units with dishwashers.

