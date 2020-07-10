13805 Imperial Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Ideally situated on a quiet corner lot among mature trees and green space, with four bedrooms and all of the spaces for a relax lifestyle! Brand new granite countertop, new wood floor throughout the house, fresh paint, high ceiling, brand new A/C, detached garage, zoned to highly rated schools. Master bed with access to centrally located patio allowing fresh air to come through. Entertain all four seasons in the huge backyard with mature trees providing shades. Minutes from highway 6/Fwy 59/Hwy90/Eldridge. Minutes to First Colony Mall/southwest area.