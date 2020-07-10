All apartments in Sugar Land
13607 Salisbury Drive

13607 Salisbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13607 Salisbury Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
13607 Salisbury Drive, Sugar Land, TX 77498 - 3 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Denise Frank, Hometown Realtors Of Texas, (281) 789-9602. Available from: 12/05/2019. No pets allowed. Charming single story home located in highly desirable Covington Woods on a private, cul-de-sac street. Centrally located with easy access to Highway 90, Highway 6, and Interstate 59. Large trees provide shade in the Texas heat for this beautiful home! The oversized detached garage has additional storage and workspace. Large living room with corner brick fireplace. The sliding glass doors at the dining area lead to the private courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertainment. Covered back patio off the living room. Handscraped engineered wood flooring throughout this spacious home. Kitchen has classic white cabinets with tiled floors and modern white subway backsplash. Master suite located at the back of the home with generous walk-in closet. Two sinks and vanity seating in the master bathroom. A secondary bedroom has a walk-in closet and built-in shelves. Easy to maintain. Convenient location Call today: 713-249-2324 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified on HAR.com for the latest status [ Published 13-Dec-19 / ID 3301419 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13607 Salisbury Drive have any available units?
13607 Salisbury Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sugar Land, TX.
How much is rent in Sugar Land, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sugar Land Rent Report.
What amenities does 13607 Salisbury Drive have?
Some of 13607 Salisbury Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13607 Salisbury Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13607 Salisbury Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13607 Salisbury Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13607 Salisbury Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sugar Land.
Does 13607 Salisbury Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13607 Salisbury Drive offers parking.
Does 13607 Salisbury Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13607 Salisbury Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13607 Salisbury Drive have a pool?
No, 13607 Salisbury Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13607 Salisbury Drive have accessible units?
No, 13607 Salisbury Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13607 Salisbury Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13607 Salisbury Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

