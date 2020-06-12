/
3 bedroom apartments
14 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stephenville, TX
1 Unit Available
310 Cheyenne Drive
310 South Cheynne, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1099 sqft
Efficient 3 Bedroom brick home with new windows, new flooring, new paint, and new fixtures in Stephenville Texas close to Tarleton State University. Incudes refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
330 E Mcneill Street
330 East Mcneill, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2145 sqft
Historical Victorian fully furnished home in Stephenville Texas. This pristine 3 bedroom 2 bath home is beautifully decorated; every room themed with comfort and coziness in mind.
1 Unit Available
701 S Lillian Street
701 South Lillian, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$625
22000 sqft
All Bills Included, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash for your room and personal bathroom. Located near Tarleton University. These gorgeous units features granite counter tops in kitchen with built in dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator.
1 Unit Available
1825 Paddock - 1
1825 North Paddock Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1825 Paddock - 1
1825 North Paddock Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
1 Unit Available
986 Long
986 West Long, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Very cute and clean three bedroom, two bath close to Tarleton. Large mudroom and utility with pantry. Breakfast bar in kitchen with tile countertops and laminate flooring. Carpet flooring in all the bedrooms and master has backyard access.
1 Unit Available
1750 Graham
1750 North Graham Street, Stephenville, TX
4 Bedroom/3 Bath Single-Family Home 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Single-Family Home
1 Unit Available
953 West Elm
953 W Elm St, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
953 West Elm
953 W Elm St, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1080 sqft
1 Unit Available
1401 North Columbia
1401 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
1401 North Columbia
1401 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
1 Unit Available
1461 North Columbia
1461 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
1461 North Columbia
1461 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
1 Unit Available
844 Ollie
844 North Ollie Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home is located perfectly next to TSU. This home has been recently remodeled and is ready for move in! Schedule a showing today!
1 Unit Available
850 Harbin
850 N Harbin Dr, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Single-Family Home
1 Unit Available
517 Lydia
517 North Lydia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1473 sqft
3 Bedroom/1 Bath Single-Family Home
1 Unit Available
1415 North Columbia
1415 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
1415 North Columbia
1415 Columbia Avenue, Stephenville, TX
Results within 1 mile of Stephenville
1 Unit Available
5644 S US Highway 281
5644 S US Highway 281, Erath County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2154 sqft
