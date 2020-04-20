701 S Lillian Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill new construction

All Bills Included, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash for your room and personal bathroom. Located near Tarleton University. These gorgeous units features granite counter tops in kitchen with built in dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. The bathroom features granite counter tops and a tub and shower combination. The down stairs has painted concrete floors and the upstairs have vinyl wood floors. The back of the unit has a small porch area perfect for entertaining and grilling. The unit is pet friendly and there is an enclosed fenced area for the dogs to run. You share the common areas with your other room mates.