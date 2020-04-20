All apartments in Stephenville
Last updated April 20 2020 at 3:03 PM

701 S Lillian Street

701 South Lillian · (817) 932-3543
Location

701 South Lillian, Stephenville, TX 76401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$625

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 22000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
All Bills Included, Electric, Water, Sewer and Trash for your room and personal bathroom. Located near Tarleton University. These gorgeous units features granite counter tops in kitchen with built in dishwasher, microwave, stove and refrigerator. The bathroom features granite counter tops and a tub and shower combination. The down stairs has painted concrete floors and the upstairs have vinyl wood floors. The back of the unit has a small porch area perfect for entertaining and grilling. The unit is pet friendly and there is an enclosed fenced area for the dogs to run. You share the common areas with your other room mates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 S Lillian Street have any available units?
701 S Lillian Street has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 701 S Lillian Street have?
Some of 701 S Lillian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 S Lillian Street currently offering any rent specials?
701 S Lillian Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 S Lillian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 701 S Lillian Street is pet friendly.
Does 701 S Lillian Street offer parking?
Yes, 701 S Lillian Street does offer parking.
Does 701 S Lillian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 701 S Lillian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 S Lillian Street have a pool?
No, 701 S Lillian Street does not have a pool.
Does 701 S Lillian Street have accessible units?
No, 701 S Lillian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 701 S Lillian Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 S Lillian Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 701 S Lillian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 701 S Lillian Street does not have units with air conditioning.
