Alexan Exchange

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Private residence garage and carports, Electric car charging stations. Other, assigned. Please call for parking information.