Spring, TX
Alexan Exchange
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:46 AM

Alexan Exchange

21603 Spring Plaza Dr · (415) 965-3819
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21603 Spring Plaza Dr, Spring, TX 77388

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6212 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 6215 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

Unit 2208 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,155

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

See 35+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

Unit 6325 · Avail. now

$1,698

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Unit 2217 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1265 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alexan Exchange.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bike storage
coffee bar
conference room
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
shuffle board
yoga
In-Person Tours Available We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 Per Applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Excluded dog breeds include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, American Bull Dog, American Pit Bull Terrier, American or Bull Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chinese Shar-Pei, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, Persa Canario, Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Mastiff, Stafford Terrier, Chow, German Shepherd and any mix thereof. Letter required by Certified Veterinarian for proof of breed, weight, and required vaccinations.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot, Private residence garage and carports, Electric car charging stations. Other, assigned. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alexan Exchange have any available units?
Alexan Exchange has 45 units available starting at $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does Alexan Exchange have?
Some of Alexan Exchange's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alexan Exchange currently offering any rent specials?
Alexan Exchange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alexan Exchange pet-friendly?
Yes, Alexan Exchange is pet friendly.
Does Alexan Exchange offer parking?
Yes, Alexan Exchange offers parking.
Does Alexan Exchange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alexan Exchange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alexan Exchange have a pool?
Yes, Alexan Exchange has a pool.
Does Alexan Exchange have accessible units?
No, Alexan Exchange does not have accessible units.
Does Alexan Exchange have units with dishwashers?
No, Alexan Exchange does not have units with dishwashers.
