Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:02 AM

23918 Spring Fork Dr

23918 Spring Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23918 Spring Fork Drive, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
23918 Spring Fork Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a
showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $2040
Security Deposit: $1840
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2,704
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2.5
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal.

Extras: Great location! Freshly painted, new laminate flooring and carpet in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in this beauty in the North Spring subdivision.

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

(RLNE5546450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23918 Spring Fork Dr have any available units?
23918 Spring Fork Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 23918 Spring Fork Dr have?
Some of 23918 Spring Fork Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23918 Spring Fork Dr currently offering any rent specials?
23918 Spring Fork Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23918 Spring Fork Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 23918 Spring Fork Dr is pet friendly.
Does 23918 Spring Fork Dr offer parking?
Yes, 23918 Spring Fork Dr offers parking.
Does 23918 Spring Fork Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23918 Spring Fork Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23918 Spring Fork Dr have a pool?
No, 23918 Spring Fork Dr does not have a pool.
Does 23918 Spring Fork Dr have accessible units?
No, 23918 Spring Fork Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 23918 Spring Fork Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23918 Spring Fork Dr has units with dishwashers.

