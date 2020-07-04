Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking garage online portal

23918 Spring Fork Dr - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Please call 281-894-9111 to schedule a

showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $2040

Security Deposit: $1840

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2,704

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2.5

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Disposal.



Extras: Great location! Freshly painted, new laminate flooring and carpet in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in this beauty in the North Spring subdivision.



