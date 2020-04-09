All apartments in Spring
Find more places like 22602 Pebworth Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring, TX
/
22602 Pebworth Place
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

22602 Pebworth Place

22602 Pebworth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

22602 Pebworth Place, Spring, TX 77373

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
concierge
online portal
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
22602 Pebworth - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1207453?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1631
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher

Extras: You have found your next home! Check out this amazing home in Timber Lane. This gem features a nice and spacious floor plan. It has a gorgeous, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and additional counter space. 4 Great sized bedrooms with more than enough closet space. The very large, fenced backyard has a cute covered patio great for entertaining. Ceiling fans, very well lighted and more! With a neighbor store and North Harris College less than three miles away. It won't last long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!

Real Property Management Preferred P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3570312)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22602 Pebworth Place have any available units?
22602 Pebworth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring, TX.
How much is rent in Spring, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spring Rent Report.
What amenities does 22602 Pebworth Place have?
Some of 22602 Pebworth Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22602 Pebworth Place currently offering any rent specials?
22602 Pebworth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22602 Pebworth Place pet-friendly?
No, 22602 Pebworth Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring.
Does 22602 Pebworth Place offer parking?
No, 22602 Pebworth Place does not offer parking.
Does 22602 Pebworth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22602 Pebworth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22602 Pebworth Place have a pool?
No, 22602 Pebworth Place does not have a pool.
Does 22602 Pebworth Place have accessible units?
No, 22602 Pebworth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 22602 Pebworth Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22602 Pebworth Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sovereign Spring Cypress
2539 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Alexan Exchange
21603 Spring Plaza Dr
Spring, TX 77388
The Pierpont
23770 Springwoods Village Pkwy
Spring, TX 77373
Alexis Apartments
4604 Cypresswood Dr
Spring, TX 77379
Landmark at Spring Cypress
3223 Spring Cypress Rd
Spring, TX 77388
Waterford Trails
21201 Emerald Mist Parkway
Spring, TX 77379
Serena Woods
2800 Hirschfield Rd
Spring, TX 77373
The Mark at CityPlace Springwoods Village
1600 Springwoods Plaza Drive
Spring, TX 77389

Similar Pages

Spring 1 BedroomsSpring 2 Bedrooms
Spring 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSpring Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXAlvin, TXRichmond, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine