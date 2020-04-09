22602 Pebworth Place

Amenities

22602 Pebworth - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1375

Security Deposit: $1175

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 1631

Bedroom: 4

Baths: 2

Heating: Central electric

Cooling: Central electric

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher



Extras: You have found your next home! Check out this amazing home in Timber Lane. This gem features a nice and spacious floor plan. It has a gorgeous, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and additional counter space. 4 Great sized bedrooms with more than enough closet space. The very large, fenced backyard has a cute covered patio great for entertaining. Ceiling fans, very well lighted and more! With a neighbor store and North Harris College less than three miles away. It won't last long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!



No Pets Allowed



