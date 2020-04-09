22602 Pebworth Place

Amenities
22602 Pebworth - ****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1375
Security Deposit: $1175
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 1631
Bedroom: 4
Baths: 2
Heating: Central electric
Cooling: Central electric
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher
Extras: You have found your next home! Check out this amazing home in Timber Lane. This gem features a nice and spacious floor plan. It has a gorgeous, spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and additional counter space. 4 Great sized bedrooms with more than enough closet space. The very large, fenced backyard has a cute covered patio great for entertaining. Ceiling fans, very well lighted and more! With a neighbor store and North Harris College less than three miles away. It won't last long. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY!
No Pets Allowed
