Last updated April 17 2020 at 2:00 AM

15542 CR 178

15542 County Road 178 · (903) 520-4069
Location

15542 County Road 178, Smith County, TX 75703

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Studio · 4 Bath · 1450 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S. Tyler has to offer and Jack/3 Lakes/Lee schools (per TISD website)! Featuring granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, tile flooring throughout, tray ceilings, can lighting, ceiling fans, blinds, large walk in closets, wired for security system and covered patio. $1,495 per month, $1,000 security deposit and landlord takes care of lawn maintenance. Approved pets welcome with $500 non-refundable pet fee PER PET.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15542 CR 178 have any available units?
15542 CR 178 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15542 CR 178 have?
Some of 15542 CR 178's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15542 CR 178 currently offering any rent specials?
15542 CR 178 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15542 CR 178 pet-friendly?
Yes, 15542 CR 178 is pet friendly.
Does 15542 CR 178 offer parking?
Yes, 15542 CR 178 offers parking.
Does 15542 CR 178 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15542 CR 178 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15542 CR 178 have a pool?
No, 15542 CR 178 does not have a pool.
Does 15542 CR 178 have accessible units?
No, 15542 CR 178 does not have accessible units.
Does 15542 CR 178 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15542 CR 178 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15542 CR 178 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15542 CR 178 does not have units with air conditioning.
