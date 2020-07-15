15542 CR 178

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S. Tyler has to offer and Jack/3 Lakes/Lee schools (per TISD website)! Featuring granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry, tile flooring throughout, tray ceilings, can lighting, ceiling fans, blinds, large walk in closets, wired for security system and covered patio. $1,495 per month, $1,000 security deposit and landlord takes care of lawn maintenance. Approved pets welcome with $500 non-refundable pet fee PER PET.