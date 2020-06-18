Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1705 Roosevelt - $250 off of the 1st months rent - **$250 off the first full month's rent!**



This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Silsbee. As you enter the home you will find the living room to the right with a peaceful shade color paint on the walls and carpet flooring. In the kitchen, some appliances are provided including a gas stove dishwasher, built-in-stove, and refrigerator. Through the kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to a covered back patio. The patio views the spacious backyard and a nice shed for tenants use. Near the kitchen is an area that can be used as either dining or a den. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the two car garage.



Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.



Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR



