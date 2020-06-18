All apartments in Silsbee
1705 Roosevelt
1705 Roosevelt

1705 Roosevelt Dr · (409) 718-7541 ext. 119
Location

1705 Roosevelt Dr, Silsbee, TX 77656

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1705 Roosevelt · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1705 Roosevelt - $250 off of the 1st months rent - **$250 off the first full month's rent!**

This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Silsbee. As you enter the home you will find the living room to the right with a peaceful shade color paint on the walls and carpet flooring. In the kitchen, some appliances are provided including a gas stove dishwasher, built-in-stove, and refrigerator. Through the kitchen is a sliding glass door that leads to a covered back patio. The patio views the spacious backyard and a nice shed for tenants use. Near the kitchen is an area that can be used as either dining or a den. Washer and dryer hookups are located in the two car garage.

Pets are accepted, but approved on a case by case basis.

Managed by Rental Services, REALTOR

(RLNE5769415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

