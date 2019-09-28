All apartments in Shoreacres
Last updated September 28 2019 at 5:29 PM

502 Baywood St

502 Baywood Street · No Longer Available
Location

502 Baywood Street, Shoreacres, TX 77571

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Circle Park is a 100 ft away, a great space for family recreation complete with playground, gazebo, and basketball and baseball fields. The open floor plan downstairs in the kitchen, dining, and living room creates a nice open space. Many of the windows open into the green garden. The bedroom downstairs can be turned into an office with a restroom attached. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. A platform deck under the trees in the backyard greatly enhances the outdoor experience. An additional large shed, with all utility connections is perfect for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Baywood St have any available units?
502 Baywood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreacres, TX.
What amenities does 502 Baywood St have?
Some of 502 Baywood St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Baywood St currently offering any rent specials?
502 Baywood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Baywood St pet-friendly?
No, 502 Baywood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreacres.
Does 502 Baywood St offer parking?
No, 502 Baywood St does not offer parking.
Does 502 Baywood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Baywood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Baywood St have a pool?
No, 502 Baywood St does not have a pool.
Does 502 Baywood St have accessible units?
No, 502 Baywood St does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Baywood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Baywood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Baywood St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 502 Baywood St has units with air conditioning.

