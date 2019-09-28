502 Baywood St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel air conditioning playground basketball court

Ask about our NO DEPOSIT and NO PET DEPOSIT programs we have available. Quarterly HVAC filter delivery included in rent as a special amenity. Circle Park is a 100 ft away, a great space for family recreation complete with playground, gazebo, and basketball and baseball fields. The open floor plan downstairs in the kitchen, dining, and living room creates a nice open space. Many of the windows open into the green garden. The bedroom downstairs can be turned into an office with a restroom attached. The kitchen has granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances. A platform deck under the trees in the backyard greatly enhances the outdoor experience. An additional large shed, with all utility connections is perfect for storage.