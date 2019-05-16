209 Baywood St

Amenities

Up for LEASE! Absolutely amazing 4/2/2 in Shoreacres a 1/2 block from the Bay! Rich granite topped kitchen with high-end Thermador stainless gas cooktop and oven, Thermoador d/w, Samsung fridge! This charming one story shangrila also has a nice size living room, good size master bdrm with the most incredible and relaxing master bath that enjoys a purely inviting gorgeous marble topped custom built 6 ft air jet jacuzzi tub and elegant 6 ft custom glass enclosed multi-head shower w/ 2 overhead and 3 handhelds. Also a large master walk-in closet with an additional room of storage and cabinets just off the back, huge fully fenced back yard with a RV/Boat double entry gate. Full access and full use of the Shoreacres private fishing pier with private key access and private community boat ramp. *Room sizes approximate. This home is awesome! *NO upfront pet deposit, apply for NO upfront security deposit, and $10 fresh air bonus amenity gets air filters delivered to your door.