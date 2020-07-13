All apartments in Sherman
Find more places like Parkview Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sherman, TX
/
Parkview Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Parkview Apartment Homes

1200 W Taylor St · (903) 206-1838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Sherman
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1200 W Taylor St, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0213 · Avail. Sep 8

$730

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. Oct 9

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 0118 · Avail. Aug 7

$770

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0239 · Avail. Sep 8

$820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0141 · Avail. Aug 8

$820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 0132 · Avail. Sep 8

$820

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
Located just across the street from Fairview Park & Pool, Parkview Apartment Homes has plenty of amenities to offer you and your entire family. Not to mention some of the largest spaces and lowest prices in town! We have exactly what you are looking for. Welcome home to Parkview

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Parkview Apartment Homes have any available units?
Parkview Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkview Apartment Homes have?
Some of Parkview Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Parkview Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brooks on Heritage Parkway
1305 S FM 1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Northside on Travis
5111 N Travis St
Sherman, TX 75092
Creekview Apartment Homes
700 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Raintree Apartment Homes
800 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092
Country Village
900 S FM-1417
Sherman, TX 75092

Similar Pages

Sherman 1 BedroomsSherman 2 Bedrooms
Sherman Apartments with ParkingSherman Dog Friendly Apartments
Sherman Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Mesquite, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFarmers Branch, TXCoppell, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Corinth, TXGreenville, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXArdmore, OKDenison, TXFairview, TXDurant, OK

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity