Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkview Apartment Homes.
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
Located just across the street from Fairview Park & Pool, Parkview Apartment Homes has plenty of amenities to offer you and your entire family. Not to mention some of the largest spaces and lowest prices in town! We have exactly what you are looking for. Welcome home to Parkview
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have any available units?
Parkview Apartment Homes has 10 units available starting at $730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkview Apartment Homes have?
Some of Parkview Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkview Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Parkview Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkview Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkview Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have accessible units?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes has accessible units.
Does Parkview Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Parkview Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.