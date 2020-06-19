4413 Hummingbird Drive

Amenities
Great open floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, cabinetry with ample storage space! 4 Spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Big backyard with privacy fence is great for relaxing and entertaining. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.
[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.