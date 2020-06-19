4413 Hummingbird Drive

Amenities

dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8

Great open floor plan with lot of natural light throughout the house! Spacious open kitchen with an extended island to fulfill your cooking space needs, cabinetry with ample storage space! 4 Spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Big backyard with privacy fence is great for relaxing and entertaining. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.