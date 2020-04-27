All apartments in Sherman
3013 N Hickory
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:18 AM

3013 N Hickory

3013 North Hickory Street · (972) 413-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3013 North Hickory Street, Sherman, TX 75090

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful House in West Sherman with popular schools. Open floor plan with custom cabinets, granite in kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwoods in main living, dining and kitchen areas. Tile in utility and baths. Carpet in bedrooms. Fully irrigated, sodded with landscaping, two trees in front and stained wood privacy fence. Garage door opener. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]
Visit us, click View Details in listing for details, click Request Showing for showing. Min credit score 600.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 N Hickory have any available units?
3013 N Hickory has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 3013 N Hickory have?
Some of 3013 N Hickory's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 N Hickory currently offering any rent specials?
3013 N Hickory isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 N Hickory pet-friendly?
No, 3013 N Hickory is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 3013 N Hickory offer parking?
Yes, 3013 N Hickory does offer parking.
Does 3013 N Hickory have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 N Hickory does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 N Hickory have a pool?
No, 3013 N Hickory does not have a pool.
Does 3013 N Hickory have accessible units?
No, 3013 N Hickory does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 N Hickory have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3013 N Hickory has units with dishwashers.
