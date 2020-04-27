3013 N Hickory

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Beautiful House in West Sherman with popular schools. Open floor plan with custom cabinets, granite in kitchen and bath areas, stainless steel appliances, engineered hardwoods in main living, dining and kitchen areas. Tile in utility and baths. Carpet in bedrooms. Fully irrigated, sodded with landscaping, two trees in front and stained wood privacy fence. Garage door opener. Ceiling fans in bedrooms. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click View Details in listing for details, click Request Showing for showing. Min credit score 600.