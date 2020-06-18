1105 Southridge Lane

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage new construction

Brand New House with great open floor plan! 3 BD, 2 BA & 2-car garage. A lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances. 2 inches blinds throughout the house. Fenced backyard. Irrigation system. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.



[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]

[Property is not Section 8 approved]



Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.