Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:29 AM

1105 Southridge Lane

1105 Southridge Lane · (972) 413-9118
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 Southridge Lane, Sherman, TX 75092

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New House with great open floor plan! 3 BD, 2 BA & 2-car garage. A lot of natural lights throughout the house. Great living room for family entertaining. Nice kitchen with great appliances. 2 inches blinds throughout the house. Fenced backyard. Irrigation system. Convenient location, easy access to highway, close to shopping and restaurants.

[Please verify schools, room sizes, all information in listing prior to leasing]
[Property is not Section 8 approved]

Visit us, click (Rent), click (View Details) in listing for details, click (Request Showing) for showing. Property is not Section 8 approved. Min credit score 600. 1 month security deposit. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Southridge Lane have any available units?
1105 Southridge Lane has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Sherman, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sherman Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Southridge Lane have?
Some of 1105 Southridge Lane's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Southridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Southridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Southridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Southridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sherman.
Does 1105 Southridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Southridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 1105 Southridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Southridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Southridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1105 Southridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Southridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1105 Southridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Southridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Southridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
